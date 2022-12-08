COLUMBIA - Columbia police have identified the man killed Wednesday night after a vehicle struck him in the 3200 block of Clark Lane.
Police say Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, of Columbia, was the victim of the fatal crash that closed the road for over an hour.
In a release, police say officers responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision.
"Officers arrived on scene and immediately began providing medical assistance to an adult male victim, later identified as Mr. Estrada, until EMS arrived," a news release said.
CPD said Estrada died at the scene.
CPD's traffic unit determined that Estrada was attempting to cross Clark Lane when he entered the path of an incoming vehicle.
Police say there are no charges at this time for driver, as they have cooperated with police throughout the investigation.
CPD reminded drivers to use caution when driving and be aware of their surroundings at all times while looking out for pedestrians crossing streets.
The department also said pedestrians should use caution when crossing roadways and wear clothing that makes them standout.