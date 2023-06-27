COLUMBIA - Police have identified a Columbia man as the victim in Monday's homicide in north Columbia.
Deshon Houston, 33, died in the shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Police first responded to reports of shots fired near the 3200 block of Dove Drive around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police later said it was an active homicide investigation.
Later Monday afternoon, officers also responded to a crashed vehicle, near the 3800 block of West Gibbs Road. Witnesses told police they saw four males leave the scene of a crash.
CPD said in a Facebook post on Monday night that four men thought to be involved with the incident were "attempting to flag down vehicles in the area of I-70 Drive Northwest, between North Stadium Boulevard and Highway UU."
According to CPD, these individuals were armed and dangerous. As of Tuesday, police still do not have the suspects in custody. CPD did not have any additional information to share on the suspects.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.
Neighbors react to shooting
Neighbors who live near Dove Drive said it was scary to be in the area during the shooting. According to one resident, their child was out riding their bike around the neighborhood at the time.
"We made our kids come in and shut the garage, which is totally not normal for us in the summer, we’re always outside playing," the resident said.
They said they were alarmed the incident happened in broad daylight and want their kids to be able to play outside and not have to worry about gun violence.
"I just fear, like what if one of my kids was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and ended up being in the way of that," the resident said. "We shouldn’t have to be afraid in our neighborhood."
The resident added they will feel better once the suspects are caught.
Others in the area like Turner Jensen, who has lived in the neighborhood for about three years, said Monday's incident forced some in the area to stay at home.
"A couple people were trying to leave," Jensen said. "I was trying to leave to go shopping and they wouldn’t let us out."
He claimed the area was blocked off for about three hours during Monday's investigation.
"We have to go shopping tomorrow instead of tonight, which is a minor inconvenience," Jensen said. "[We're] just trying to stay out of their way. Let them [police] do their job."
Additionally, neighbors said crime is not common in the area. In fact, several claimed they heard gunshots on Monday but assumed it was just fireworks.
"I don’t feel unsafe in our home," a resident said. "I don’t feel unsafe in our neighborhood, but then when things like this happen, it kind of makes me second guess it."
According Jensen, the neighborhood is typically very safe. However, he said he experienced an incident about two weeks prior to Monday's shooting.
"A couple weeks ago I found a bullet hole in the side of my house," Jensen said. "It was new."
Jensen said he walked upstairs and noticed a hole in the wall. Looking further, he found a bullet lodged in the home's dry wall. Although he didn't hear anything, he said another woman in the house did.
"She said that she thought she heard something fall downstairs," Jensen said. "I was in the basement so I didn’t hear anything."
Jensen then filed a police report. He said officers were surprised and claimed they usually don't get calls to the neighborhood.
But one resident in the neighborhood said they feel crime in Columbia is not necessarily contained to just one area.
"I don’t feel like there’s one spot in town where you can be like, ‘That’s where all the violence is,'" the resident said. "Our violence is just kind of evenly disbursed throughout our town."
After living in Columbia for most of their life, they believe crime, specifically gun violence, has gotten worse. They said something must be done to help reverse this trend.
"I think that we need to be looking into what can we do to curb this because it’s, you know our kids play here and people live and work here," the resident said.