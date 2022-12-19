One adult male was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital.

COLUMBIA - Police have identified the suspect of a shooting in north Columbia Monday.

According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. as the suspect. Johnson is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers first responded to the Break Time in the 2400 block of Paris Road Monday around 3:30 p.m. for a shots fired incident.

One adult male was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, police said. Officers said his condition appeared non-life threatening. 

Crime scene investigators and detectives are also responding to the scene. They have taped off the entire gas station. 

"It was a little nerve-racking you know, seeing people run and guns, bullets slinging, you know. It could have easily hurt someone else or a little kid," Kyle James, a witness of the shooting, said.

Police ask the public to avoid the area and ask anyone with information to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you