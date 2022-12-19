COLUMBIA - Police have identified the suspect of a shooting in north Columbia Monday.
According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. as the suspect. Johnson is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.
(1) We have identified Terrance Andra Johnson Jr, 27, of Columbia, as the suspect in the shots fired incident from earlier today in the 2400 block of Paris Rd. He is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. pic.twitter.com/fx9CX1OBAm— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) December 20, 2022
Officers first responded to the Break Time in the 2400 block of Paris Road Monday around 3:30 p.m. for a shots fired incident.
One adult male was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, police said. Officers said his condition appeared non-life threatening.
BREAKING: Huge police response to shots fired at the Break Time on Vandiver and Paris Roads.Police say they found a man shot at the scene.More updates to come. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4iLKiNBvK2— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) December 19, 2022
Crime scene investigators and detectives are also responding to the scene. They have taped off the entire gas station.
"It was a little nerve-racking you know, seeing people run and guns, bullets slinging, you know. It could have easily hurt someone else or a little kid," Kyle James, a witness of the shooting, said.
Police ask the public to avoid the area and ask anyone with information to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.