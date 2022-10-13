COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has identified the victim in connection to the murder on High Quest Drive earlier this week.
Police said Patricia Kelly, 59, is now confirmed as the victim whose body was found hidden in a closet in the 1700 block of High Quest Drive on Monday.
This comes after Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder. Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution.
Officers said there was evidence Kelly experienced restraint and blunt force trauma to the head. One investigator said they found a bloody claw hammer they believe was the object used to allegedly kill Kelly.
CPD said they appreciate the help from the community in identifying the victim.
"We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in helping confirm her identity," CPD public information specialist Christian Tabek said.
Conner was denied bond Wednesday during his initial appearance and remains in the Boone County Jail. He will have a bond hearing on Oct. 19 and a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.