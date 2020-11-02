COLUMBIA- Columbia police were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at Midwest Petroleum Sunday night around 11:30 p.m.
The victim reported two men entered the store, located at 126 S. Providence Road, as if they were going to make a purchase.
They then went behind the counter and demanded money, while displaying handguns.
The first suspect was described as wearing a dark color hoodie with a red "camo" pattern on the bottom of the coat, blue jeans, white shoes and a black beanie.
The second suspect was described as wearing a dark color hoodie, dark blue or black hat and black shoes with a red and white pattern.
The two suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, in an unknown direction of travel.
A K-9 track led officers to the area of Allen and Bryant Streets, but no suspects were located.
No injuries were reported.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).