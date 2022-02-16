COLUMBIA − Columbia Police are currently investigating at an east Columbia apartment complex.

About 10 CPD vehicles and a crime scene investigation van are at the Hawks Ridge Apartments, located off Talon Road, as of 4:55 p.m. 

Police have Talon Road blocked off with crime scene tape from St. Charles Road.

It wasn't immediately clear why police were responding to the complex, but a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene said she saw a man in handcuffs walking out of an apartment and into a CPD vehicle.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.

