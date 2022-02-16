COLUMBIA − Columbia Police are currently investigating at an east Columbia apartment complex.
About 10 CPD vehicles and a crime scene investigation van are at the Hawks Ridge Apartments, located off Talon Road, as of 4:55 p.m.
Police have Talon Road blocked off with crime scene tape from St. Charles Road.
Here at the scene of a crime on the intersection of St. Charles Road and Talon Road by the Hawks Ridge Apartments. A man was walked out of the apartments in handcuffs. Police are still investigating. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/h5zRou2XfD— Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) February 16, 2022
It wasn't immediately clear why police were responding to the complex, but a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene said she saw a man in handcuffs walking out of an apartment and into a CPD vehicle.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.