JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman. A man is in custody in connection to the homicide.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Ashley Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday to investigate an unresponsive female, according to a news release from JCPD.
Officers found the woman with "obvious trauma," including stab wounds. She was declared deceased on scene.
Following an investigation, police arrested a 36-year-old Jefferson City man. He's being held at the Cole County Jail pending formal charges.
Police say they believe victim and suspect knew each other.
JCPD did not release any additional information. KOMU 8 will share updates as they become available.