COLUMBIA − Police have confirmed a person died Monday afternoon after a shooting in north Columbia.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Dove Drive before 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
In an update on social media Monday night, CPD said the scene was an active homicide investigation.
Two north Columbia streets are currently closed while officials are on scene.
Dove Drive between Blue Ridge Road and Elk Drive is closed while officers investigate. Blue Ridge Road between Garth Avenue and Providence Road is also closed.
Police advise the public to avoid the area.
CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak said the department was following multiple leads in connection to the incident. He also said he did not expect Blue Ridge Road to open anytime soon.
I am at the intersection of N Providence Rd and Blue Ridge Rd where CPD is responding to a shot fired. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qfogi6zt2D— Eric Lovelace (@lovelaceEricR) June 26, 2023
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.