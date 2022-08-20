COLUMBIA - A confirmed homicide took place in the parking lot of the Moser's Grocery Store on North Keene Street, around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Columbia Police.
CPD responded for a report of shots fired and set up a perimeter for the crime scene and made sure the scene was safe, the Moser's grocery store remained in operation while the investigation and victim's body were present at the scene.
Investigators don't have any suspect information and are determining the sequence of events that led up to the homicide incident.
"We brought our crime scene investigators to investigate, locate evidence, we have detectives from our criminal investigation unit checking up leads, following up on video resources," CPD Public Information Specialist Christian Tabak said.
The victim is an adult male and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.