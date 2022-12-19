COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbia.
Columbia police officers responded to the Break Time in the 2400 block of Paris Road Monday around 3:30 p.m. for a shots fired incident.
One adult male was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, police said. His current condition is unknown.
BREAKING: Huge police response to shots fired at the Break Time on Vandiver and Paris Roads.Police say they found a man shot at the scene.More updates to come. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4iLKiNBvK2— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) December 19, 2022
Crime scene investigators and detectives are also responding to the scene. They have taped off the entire gas station.
Police ask the public to avoid the area and ask anyone with information to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will bring the latest updates on KOMU 8 News at 5.