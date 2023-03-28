COLUMBIA - Police were seen investigating Tuesday afternoon at a north Columbia strip mall.
Columbia police officers had the parking lot of La Siesta on North Rangeline Street blocked off. The area was cleared by 2:15 p.m.
The scene is now clear. @KOMUnews— Siobhan Harms (@SiobhanHarmsTV) March 28, 2023
Hallsville resident Molly Edwards was eating lunch with her son at La Siesta when she said a person in a white Chevy Impala shot at what appeared to be three teenage boys.
Edwards said the boys came out of the Phillips 66 gas station and the driver saw the boys, backed up, got out of the vehicle and shot in their direction.
"It definitely heightened my anxiety," Edwards said. "You're telling me I'm stuck somewhere, in the middle of a crime scene basically. People were just shooting at each other. Like do we know if anyone's going to come back and shoot more?"
A KOMU 8 reporter on scene saw multiple evidence markers, as well as a few police officers and CPD's Crime Scene Investigation van. It is not clear if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and will be updated.