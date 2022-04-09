COLUMBIA - Police are investigating after two separate shots fired incidents in Columbia on Saturday.
Police say there were two shots fired incidents, one on the corner of McKee St and Orchard Lane, the other further down the street on Orchard Lane.
One person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound around the same time. However, police are currently unable to confirm it is related to the incidents.
Police say no arrests have been made, and they don't yet have any suspects.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and any further information will be released when made available.