Officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive.

COLUMBIA − Law enforcement urged the public to avoid Kelsey Drive and Shamrock Drive in northeast Columbia as they investigated a shooting Wednesday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot.

A nearby citizen helped provide aid until an ambulance arrived, according to Columbia police. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his current condition is unknown.

Police say they believe the shooting did not happen on Kelsey Drive, and that there is no suspect information to share at this time.

A crime scene investigation van was at the scene, along with three police vehicles and a K9 unit.

CPD urges anyone with information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

