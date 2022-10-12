COLUMBIA − Law enforcement urged the public to avoid Kelsey Drive and Shamrock Drive in northeast Columbia as they investigated a shooting Wednesday night.
Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot.
BREAKING: A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder. A citizen provided assistance until an ambulance arrived at the corner of Lentz and Kelsey drive.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2kCbrks7iq— Audrey Dickherber (@AudreyGraceTV) October 12, 2022
A nearby citizen helped provide aid until an ambulance arrived, according to Columbia police. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his current condition is unknown.
Police say they believe the shooting did not happen on Kelsey Drive, and that there is no suspect information to share at this time.
A crime scene investigation van was at the scene, along with three police vehicles and a K9 unit.
Officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive in reference to a vehicle collision. We ask that the public avoid Kelsey Drive and Shamrock Drive for now and thank you for your understanding as we investigate the incident. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for updates.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 12, 2022
CPD urges anyone with information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates on air and online as they become available.