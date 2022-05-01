COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired incident from Saturday in the 5000 block of Alpine Ridge Dr. in Columbia. That's just off of East Brown School Road on the city's north side.
Police responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the police department. Officers found evidence of multiple shots fired.
No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was hit by gunfire.
The department has not released any information about a suspect. CPD said it's still investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department at 573.874.7652. To report a tip anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477).