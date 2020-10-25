COLUMBIA – Police responded to a shots fired call in the Brookside Townhomes neighborhood near Old Plank Road in south Columbia.
KOMU 8 reporters arrived at the scene shortly after 1 a.m. and saw police searching a wooded area behind a row of townhomes.
Witnesses told our reporters they heard multiple gunshots. Columbia police confirmed shots were fired, but did not specify how many nor if anybody was hurt.
Police did not say if they have a suspect.
BREAKING: Multiple police cars responded to an area near Brookside Lane just minutes ago. We spoke with witnesses who say they heard gunshots. pic.twitter.com/VUFO6y7yKa— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) October 25, 2020