COLUMBIA − Police investigated a report of shots fired in north Columbia Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Leeway Drive around 9 p.m. and found evidence that shots had been fired, including property damage, according to police spokesperson Christian Tabak.
There is currently no suspect information to share. Police say their investigation remains ongoing.
Tabak said officers also responded to two other shots fired calls over the weekend, but officers found no evidence at both scenes.
The first was reported around 7:25 p.m. Saturday on Mexico Gravel Road and Tanzanite Drive, and the second was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 29 block of South Tenth Street in downtown Columbia.