COLUMBIA - Police say they are investigating a "suspicious death" in north Columbia.
Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a service call after 5 p.m. They are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
Chief Geoff Jones is at the scene, along with three CPD vehicles. A home is also blocked off with caution tape. No other information has been released yet
Columbia Police are at the scene of the 1700 Block of High Quest Drive for a suspicious death investigation. No other information at the moment, but Chief Geoff Jones is here. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RuK9ZWmo1p— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) October 10, 2022
CPD is expected to hold a media briefing shortly. KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates on air and online.
Officers were dispatched to a call for service in the 1700 block of High Quest Drive. As a result, we are investigating a suspicious death. We ask that the public avoid the area. Media can stage at Fenimore/High Quest for updates.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 10, 2022