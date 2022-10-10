COLUMBIA - Police say they are investigating a "suspicious death" in north Columbia.

Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a service call after 5 p.m. They are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Chief Geoff Jones is at the scene, along with three CPD vehicles. A home is also blocked off with caution tape. No other information has been released yet 

CPD is expected to hold a media briefing shortly. KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates on air and online.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you