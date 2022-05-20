AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office has conducted an investigation into threats of violence made at a local high school.
According to a statement from Sheriff Matt Oller, a concerned parent approached him about threats made to students at the Community R-VI High School.
After witness and suspect interviews, the sheriff's office concluded that there were "threatening statements" made with no intent to follow through.
There is no information yet as to what the statements were.
The students were released from custody and returned to their parents, according to the statement.
The suspect students will not be present at the school on Friday. There will also be an increase of police presence.
Police say there is no further information at this time.