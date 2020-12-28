Police investigating assault incident in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA- A Columbia Police Department officer said a man was stabbed Monday at the intersection of 10th and Locust streets around 6:50 p.m. in downtown Columbia.
The victim was transported to MU University Hospital and is in stable condition.
According to MUPD, there were two subjects involved with the assault and both are in custody.
CPD is actively investigating the situation.
Columbia Fire Department is currently cleaning the intersection of 10th and Locust. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tFmzOin53k— Steffi Roche (@steffiroche) December 29, 2020