COLUMBIA - Columbia police are engaged in an ongoing investigation of a Saturday night shooting in the 3300 block of Clark Lane.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a report of shots being fired, according to a press release.
No victims were present when officers arrived, but according to the release there was evidence of shooting at the scene.
Officers eventually located an adult male victim in the 4500 block of Rice Road. The victim received medical care by officers and the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
EMS took the victim to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Police released no suspect information.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU will update this story as more details become available.