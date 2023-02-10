COLUMBIA - Police responded to reports of an injured woman early Friday, and found she had apparently been stabbed.
According to the Columbia Police Department Twitter account, officers got the call around 6 a.m. for a woman who appeared to be seriously injured along the side of Highway 63 just north of the connector.
They and Boone County deputies found the woman with stab wounds, but haven't released any suspect information or details on what happened.
The woman was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
Police ask anyone who may have information on the incident to call the department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477.