JEFFERSON CITY - Emergency medical services took a man to a local hospital for minor injuries after a crash in Jefferson City on Tuesday.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the Highway 54 exit ramp on southbound Highway 63.

When officers arrived, they found a gray Honda SUV on top of the guardrail.

Authorities believe the driver, Gary Griffin, 71, had a medical emergency and lost consciousness, which caused him to veer off the roadway and hit the guardrail.

The crash also caused a traffic delay in the area for about 25 minutes. 

The crash was investigated by the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Becca Pasteris is a producer and digital producer with KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at pasteris.becca@gmail.com or find her twitter account @BeccaPasteris.

Recommended for you