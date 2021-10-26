JEFFERSON CITY - Emergency medical services took a man to a local hospital for minor injuries after a crash in Jefferson City on Tuesday.
The single vehicle crash occurred at the Highway 54 exit ramp on southbound Highway 63.
When officers arrived, they found a gray Honda SUV on top of the guardrail.
Authorities believe the driver, Gary Griffin, 71, had a medical emergency and lost consciousness, which caused him to veer off the roadway and hit the guardrail.
The crash also caused a traffic delay in the area for about 25 minutes.
The crash was investigated by the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit.