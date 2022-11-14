MEXICO - An investigation is ongoing after a self-storage building was set on fire last week, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD).
MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office conducted an investigation after the fire in the 500 block of South Clark Street on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
MPSD said they were able to determine which unit the fire started in and that it was started by a suspect or suspects.
The fire started around 4 a.m. The department says all of the units in the building received some sort of damage.
The department said a case is being prepared to be forwarded to the Audrain County prosecuting attorney.
The investigation is ongoing, MPSD said.