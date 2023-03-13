HERMANN − One police officer was killed and another was seriously injured following a shooting in Hermann Sunday night.

Both injured Hermann officers were transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Kyle Green.

Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith died from his injuries Monday morning, the patrol said. The second officer is in serious condition and is stable.

MSHP sent a statewide Blue Alert to the public about suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement said Simpson shot at the two officers at the Casey's gas station at 811 Market Street and then fled the scene on foot or in a 2014 black Jeep Wrangler.

Police officers surrounded a white house off Market Street near downtown Hermann around 12:30 a.m. They had weapons pointed at the residence, where they believe Simpson is hiding inside.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the scene remains active.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area. Simpson is considered to be armed and dangerous. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/e27a1umk05 — SiobhanHarms (@SiobhanHarmsTV) March 13, 2023

KOMU 8 News crews heard officers over loud speaker saying, "Sheriff's Department, come out with your hands up."

Officers have weapons drawn, and are directing those weapons towards the residence. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/40rh8RUrYl — SiobhanHarms (@SiobhanHarmsTV) March 13, 2023

According to the Associated Press, Simpson has a history of criminal charges involving drugs, weapons offenses, assault and property damage. A St. Louis County judge issued a warrant for Simpson’s arrest in August when he failed to show up in court in a drug possession case.

The Gasconade County R-1 School District will be closed Monday as a safety precaution.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is released.