COLUMBIA- Columbia police are currently investigating in a east Columbia neighborhood, near Wolf Trail and Kirk Hill Road. 

KOMU 8's reporter at the seen saw four CPD vehicles and police officers canvassing the neighborhood. A K-9 is also at the scene.

Witnesses say police are on the lookout for a total of four people and have one person in handcuffs.

KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

