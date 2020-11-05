COLUMBIA- Columbia police are currently investigating in a east Columbia neighborhood, near Wolf Trail and Kirk Hill Road.
Police presence on the corner of Wolf Trail and Kirk Hill Rd in eastern Columbia. Have seen multiple officers walking around the neighborhood. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BdqDZSunOs— Ian Russell (@IanRussellTV) November 5, 2020
KOMU 8's reporter at the seen saw four CPD vehicles and police officers canvassing the neighborhood. A K-9 is also at the scene.
Witnesses say police are on the lookout for a total of four people and have one person in handcuffs.
