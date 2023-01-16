JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets over the weekend.
Michael Burns, 27, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police said Monday. His next of kin have been notified.
Officers say they spoke to witnesses to the incident.
The suspect, a 38-year-old Jefferson City resident, gave a statement to officers consistent with the witness statement, according to JCPD. The suspect's name has not been released.
One neighbor who lives near where the shooting happened said she heard the shots from her home and went outside to look.
"I remember hearing three shots, coming outside seeing cars parked in the middle of the street," Cherie Williams said. "Things were very weird, and then before I knew it, Cole County [deputies] comes and swarms the street, so it was very unusual."
Williams said the shots happened really fast, where she thought it was construction.
"I just knew it was construction," Williams said. "I knew it wasn't gunshots, and then I went to the window, that's when I realized the cars were parked in the middle of the street, and that's when I put two and two together."
Williams said she has lived in Jefferson City for 10 years and in the area where the incident happened for seven months. She said she's used to hearing some gunshots, but not often, and not usually in her neighborhood.
Williams said two kids who were inside her home when the shooting happened.
"Of course it makes me worried," she said. "I'm a mom before anything, but at the same time I don't do things, like they would've never been outside, it would have been different if I let my kids go outside without my protection, for the most part we were protected, we were fine."
Williams said she thought the emergency response was fast and made her feel safe, but she said she thinks there are other things the police can do to keep the area safe.
"It's all about the government," Williams said. "We need to watch who we let buy guns and supply guns, people who are already in the system as felons, just double checking files and just staying on point versus worrying about what people are smoking in their car."
Other residents in the area told KOMU 8 News that they agree that there could be more effort on the part of the police to keep the area safe, but they also agreed that incidents like this don't happen too often.
Jefferson City police are still investigating.
JCPD said initial statements from witnesses and the suspect were sent to the Cole County prosecutors office for review.