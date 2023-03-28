COLUMBIA − A juvenile was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to tweets from the Columbia Police Department.
Police say around 12:45 p.m., they were notified that a juvenile male walked into a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
CPD said through investigation, they found a crime scene in the 4700 block of Clark Lane. Officers, detectives and crime scene investigators are currently there to finish their investigation.
"The entire area is just blocked off for our crime scene investigators to make sure there's no evidence overlooked," CPD public information officer Christian Tabak said. "So the exact scene may or may not be the entire area. However, they're making sure they've got it all taped off. No stones left unturned."
Officers are inspecting this vehicle for additional evidence. There appears to be a large splatter of blood on the hood. pic.twitter.com/jdxx5jr7bm— Dominick Lee (@DomPhotog) March 28, 2023
It's the first of two known shots fired incident of the day. CPD was seen investigating outside the La Siesta on North Rangeline Tuesday afternoon. A woman told KOMU 8 she and her son were eating inside when a person in a white Chevy Impala shot at what appeared to be three teenage boys.
It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.
Police say there is currently no suspect information to share.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
KOMU 8 has a reporter on scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.