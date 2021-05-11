COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say they are investigating an attempted burglary at First State Community Bank on Diego Court, just off Nifong Boulevard in Columbia.
Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at the bank around 3:30 Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, they say the found an abandoned white pickup truck chained to an ATM. The ATM had been pulled off its base and was lying face down.
Officials say no money was missing from the ATM. The Columbia Police Department says it does not have a suspect description to release.
The department says anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.