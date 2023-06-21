COLUMBIA – Police and investigators spent over two hours on scene of a shots fired call in central Columbia Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Jewell Avenue, near Benton Street, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak.
Upon arriving, officers located an adult male victim with an apparent gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.
Crime scene investigators, detectives and officers were on scene until nearly 6 p.m. They say this is an ongoing investigation and there is no further suspect information to share at this time.
The department encouraged the public to avoid the area while they investigated, but Tabak said there was no active threat.
(2) We ask that the public avoid the area as we conduct our investigation. If you know something about this incident, call CPD at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.8477 to remain anonymous.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 21, 2023
People with information about this incident are encouraged to call CPD at 573-874-8652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
KOMU 8 will update this story when more information becomes available.