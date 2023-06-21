COLUMBIA – Police are on scene of a shots fired call in central Columbia.
Columbia police responded to the 900 block of Jewell Avenue, near Benton Street, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Crime scene investigators, detectives and officers are working to get more information on scene. It's not clear if any injuries or arrests have been reported.
CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak said the department doesn't believe there's any threat to the public, but people are advised to avoid the area.
(2) We ask that the public avoid the area as we conduct our investigation. If you know something about this incident, call CPD at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.8477 to remain anonymous.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 21, 2023
People with information about this incident are encouraged to call CPD at 573-874-8652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
KOMU 8 has a reporter on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.