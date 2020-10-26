CAMDENTON- Camdenton Police Department officers responded to a report of a fight between multiple people and gun shots at Whisker's Bar & Grill Friday.
It was reported that the fight happened between two motorcycle clubs and patrons of the bar.
Witnesses at the bar told officers the fight began with an argument between two males. This led to several people getting into a physical altercation. It was reported that during the fight, someone fired gunshots.
All people involved in the fight had fled the bar before officers arrived.
There are no reports of any injuries nor evidence of anyone being shot during the altercation.
Officers are currently gathering information about the incident and are working to identify other witnesses.
If you know anything regarding this event, reach out to CPD at 573-346-3604.