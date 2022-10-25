COLUMBIA − Columbia police responded to a "specific reported incident" at Rock Bridge High School Tuesday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents.
Rock Bridge principal Jacob Sirna said during lunch Tuesday, school administration "needed help looking into a specific reported incident."
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark did not elaborate on the incident. She said the incident has been resolved, students are safe and school has continued as normal.
At the scene here at RBHS where officers responded earlier at the request of CPS to investigate an incident. According to district spokesperson @mbaumstark, “The incident has been resolved. Students are safe and school continued as normal.”@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MRkGTbuwRs— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) October 25, 2022
Sirna said once the request for help went out, many law enforcement officers were quick to respond with "overwhelming support and assistance."
"Please take comfort in knowing that were there ever a need, our Columbia law enforcement will respond quickly and effectively," the email said.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is released.