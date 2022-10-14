COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to an incident in the Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard area.
According to a tweet by the department, the incident involved a vehicle collision as well as shots being fired. As police arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with non-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital.
The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area. This is a developing story and KOMU 8 News will provide more updates as they're made available.