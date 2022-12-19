COLUMBIA - Police have identified a possible suspect of a shooting in north Columbia Monday.
According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. as the suspect.
Johnson is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.
(2) Officers are actively searching for Mr. Johnson. Members of the community should not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Please contact us at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 with any information regarding today's incident or his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/lUG6hvKiZA— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) December 20, 2022
Officers responded to the Break Time in the 2400 block of Paris Road Monday around 3:30 p.m. for a shots fired incident.
One adult male was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, police said. Officers said his condition appeared non-life threatening.
BREAKING: Huge police response to shots fired at the Break Time on Vandiver and Paris Roads.Police say they found a man shot at the scene.More updates to come. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4iLKiNBvK2— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) December 19, 2022
Crime scene investigators and detectives also responded to the scene. They taped off the entire gas station.
"It was a little nerve-racking you know, seeing people run and guns, bullets slinging, you know. It could have easily hurt someone else or a little kid," Kyle James, a witness of the shooting, said.
Police asked the public to avoid the area and asked anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.