Police search for suspect involved in Fulton gas station robbery

FULTON − Police in Fulton are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a gas station Saturday night.
The robbery happened around 10:12 p.m. at the Break Time on North Bluff Street, according to a news release from the Fulton Police Department.
Police say a male suspect wearing dark clothing and a blue ski mask brandished a weapon and demanded money. He fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
Fulton police ask anyone with information to call the department at 573-592-3100 or Crimestoppers at 573-592-2474.