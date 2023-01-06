Police search for suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint

COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night.
Officers responded to the store located at 1108 Business Loop 70 E around 8:06 p.m.
Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
No customers were in the store at the time, and no one was injured.
Store manager James Roark-Gruender said while his store has been robbed a handful of times since its opening in 1999, this is the first time a weapon was fired in his establishment.
"To my recollection, we've only had one other time where somebody actually showed a weapon," Roark-Gruender said. "The other times it was people just saying they had a weapon."
Passions employees gave the robber the money without question, which Roark-Gruender said they are trained to do. He didn't share the exact amount, but said the robber wasn't able to get much.
"He ended up getting very little amount of money because we have safes," Roark-Gruender said. "Him terrorizing my employees and scaring them is really what the sad thing is. They're just young women who are trying to make a living, and having a guy come in and threaten them with a gun is absolutely ridiculous for such a small amount of money."
Roark-Gruender said his concerns lie mostly with the employees involved in the robbery, not the amount of money stolen.
"We came in last night and allowed them to go home so they could decompress and process things," Roark-Gruender said. "I've touched base with them today. They're doing as well as can be expected. They're a little freaked out. Anybody would be."
Roark-Gruender said he was in support of FUSUS, a surveillance footage software that Columbia's City Council voted against using in November. He said he thinks this software could have helped police capture the suspect in this robbery sooner.
"There was no need for last night, for the police to have to wait for me to come in because I wasn't here," Roark-Gruender said. "It took 10 or 15 minutes for me to come in. They could have automatically looked online, tapped into my outside cameras and seen a description of the gentleman and all of that. I don't know any business owner that doesn't freely turn in his videos to the police. It could have saved 30 minutes and the guy could have already been captured because the police would have known what direction he was going, what he looked like, and would have had all of that immediately."
Despite the police not being able to get immediate access to that surveillance footage, Roark-Gruender said he's happy with the work they've done so far.
"They came in last night, they got here quickly," Roark-Gruender said. "They canvassed the neighborhood for him. They came back today and took additional footage. They recovered the slug that was fired. The police have been wonderful, they just could have gotten jumpstart in my opinion."
Roark-Gruender said all of the robbers who previously targeted the store were captured by the police. He's hopeful that this robber will be caught as well.
"Since 1999, we have never been broken into or robbed and not caught the person. We've spent $20,000 on cameras. We have better cameras than the bank does."
Roark-Gruender thinks the sound quality of his surveillance video specifically will be the key to someone recognizing the suspect.
"I encourage people to listen to it. You can hear him," Roark-Gruender said. "You can hear what he says, you can hear his tone. Somebody will recognize his voice. He was so covered up; he had his gaiter on and all that. You can't see a lot, but people recognize people's voices."
The suspect was dressed in all black clothing with a mask over his face.
Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.