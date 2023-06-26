COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Dove Drive before 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired. CPD later said on social media that the scene was an active homicide investigation.
CPD has not released any information on a victim.
Shortly after the incident, Columbia police were at the scene of a crashed vehicle, near Interstate 70 Drive Northwest and North Dawn Drive. Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter told the Columbia Missourian that the crash scene is connected to the homicide on Dove Drive.
Hunter also confirmed that a police search of properties and wooded areas along I-70 near North Sorrels Overpass Drive in west Columbia was related to the homicide investigation. A helicopter was seen in the area.
Just before 9:45 p.m., CPD asked anyone who encountered four Black men "attempting to flag down vehicles," near I-70 Drive Southwest, between North Stadium Boulevard and Highway UU, to contact the department.
CPD says the individuals are believed to be armed and dangerous.
These individuals are believed to be armed and dangerous. If you know something about this incident, call CPD at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.8477 to remain anonymous.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 27, 2023
Dove Drive between Blue Ridge Road and Elk Drive is closed due to a heavy police presence. Blue Ridge Road between Garth Avenue and Providence Road is also closed.
Police advise the public to avoid both areas.
I am at the intersection of N Providence Rd and Blue Ridge Rd where CPD is responding to a shot fired. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qfogi6zt2D— Eric Lovelace (@lovelaceEricR) June 26, 2023
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.