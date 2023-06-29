COLUMBIA - Police say they are actively searching in east Columbia for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.
Brandt Feutz, 36, is connected to an ongoing investigation and the public should not approach him, CPD said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.
A large police presence will be seen along Old Hawthorne Drive and the surrounding areas.
"We're asking community members to shelter in place and do not answer their doors," CPD said in the post.
Prosecutors filed two felony charges against Feutz Thursday, including arson and harassment in the first degree. KOMU 8 is working on confirming details behind the charges.
According to online records, in January 2012, Feutz was sentenced to 12 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for second-degree robbery in Boone County.
Police first posted about the suspect on Wednesday night. According to CPD, Feutz has "prominent tattoos on either side of his neck and around his right eye." He was last seen driving a dark gray X-Series BMW Crossover.
Ashland police also posted about Feutz on social media Wednesday night. The department said it pursued Feutz Tuesday on U.S. Highway 63 northbound through Ashland.
"If you have any information or if you see Feutz, contact law enforcement IMMEDIATELY and DO NOT approach him. He is armed and dangerous," Ashland police said.
The department created a tip hotline specifically for its search for Feutz. It encourages anyone with information or camera footage to call 573-823-7831, email cpdtips@como.gov or contact CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.