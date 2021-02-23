COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are looking for four suspects after a home invasion.
It happened in the 1100 block of Madison Street in Columbia around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
In a news release, officials say a victim heard loud banging at his front door. When he looked out the window, police say he saw one person holding a gun while another tried to kick in his door.
The victim says when they made it inside, the person holding the gun hit him several times while the others demanded cash. They eventually left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say they don't know where the suspects were headed.
CPD says the victim reported four suspects, who were all wearing face coverings. He says one of the suspects was about 6-foot-3 and wearing glasses, but didn't have any further suspect descriptions.
Columbia Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.