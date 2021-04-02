COLUMBIA - Columbia police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in west Columbia that sent a woman to the hospital Friday.
According to a news release from CPD, the suspect approached an 18-year-old woman in a parking lot in Broadway Business Park Court just before 8 p.m., asked her for money, then stabbed her. She was taken to a hospital for advanced medical care.
The woman described the suspect as a white man in his 30s, wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
Police have not found the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call the Columbia Police Department.
Columbia Police Department - 573.874.7652
CrimeStoppers - 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.