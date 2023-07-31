SEDALIA − Authorities in Sedalia are looking for a suspect who made a report of a bomb to an area hospital Sunday night.
A suspect called the Bothwell Regional Health Center before 9:45 p.m. and said there was a bomb in the hospital, according to a news release. An all-clear was given at 2:10 a.m. after multiple law agencies responded to the hospital.
The Sedalia Police Department, Pettis County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on scene and set up a perimeter, while the hospital activated its emergency threat protocols and procedures. Patients were discharged from the emergency department, and new patients and ambulances were rerouted to area hospitals.
Lisa Irwin, vice president of human resources and support services at Bothwell, served as the administrator on-call during the incident.
“We contacted law enforcement and immediately followed our lockdown protocol to ensure the safety of our patients and employees, which is always the first priority in any threat situation,” Irwin said.
Pettis County K9 Cezar and four other bomb-sniffing dogs from Whiteman Air Force Base completed a search on the interior and exterior of the building, the news release said.
After searching for 4.5 hours, police said the hospital was deemed safe and released back to normal operations.
The Sedalia Police Department says it's investigating the report and working to determine who made the original call.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 660-827-7823 ext. 1250.