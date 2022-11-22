COLUMBIA - Police say they have started a death investigation in west Columbia, near the Activity and Recreation Center.
Columbia police responded to a home in the 200 block of Clinkscales Road Tuesday afternoon for the investigation.
A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene saw a crime scene investigation van, and crime scene tape is up around the home.
Police confirm they are investigating a death. Detectives and the coroner just left the scene. Police have not released the identity of the person who died. @KOMUnews— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) November 22, 2022
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.