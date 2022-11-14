COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia.
Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads was closed Monday morning for the investigation.
Police did not share details of the investigation, but KOMU 8 News spoke to neighbor who said another neighbor found the body of a woman in a vehicle.
Zach Beran said he had never seen the car before, but it had been parked outside since approximately 9:30 Sunday night.
"I had never seen the car before, and then I was told that there was a dead body inside and it was just crazy," Beran said.
BREAKING: Columbia Police are investigating a death at the intersection of Woodland Drive and Blue Ridge Road. We will provide more information as it becomes available.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YbJQUMEdwh— Nick Winkelman (@winkelman_nick) November 14, 2022
CPD had detectives and crime scene investigators on scene until approximately 10:30 at the intersection of Blue Ridge Road and Woodland Drive.
There is no threat to the public at the time, according to police.
(2) Our detectives and crime scene investigators are currently on scene. We thank the public for their patience as we handle this investigation.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 14, 2022
Beran said he spent Monday morning speaking to police and attempting to help them out however he can. He said his landlords live next door and have security footage that they are working on getting to CPD.
"I was shocked to have a crime scene in front of my house," Beran said.
