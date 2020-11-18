COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is still searching for three men who escaped from the Reality House in Columbia earlier this week.
The Columbia/Boone County CrimeStoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward to help find the men, according to a Facebook post.
The Columbia/Boone County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the...Posted by CrimeStoppers - Columbia/Boone County, MO on Wednesday, November 18, 2020
As previously reported, Lawrence Marquelle Johnson escaped from the Reality House on Saturday, Nov. 14 in the afternoon.
On Monday, Nov. 16, Jamale Ewayne Marteen and Tyrone Darell McClain Jr. escaped on foot from the outdoor recreation area.
Johnson is described as a 35-year-old Black male who is approximately 5'7" and 140 pounds.
Marteen is described as a 37-year-old Black male who is approximately 5'10" and 190 pounds.
McClain Jr. is described as a 28-year-old Black male who is approximately 5'7" and 150 pounds.
Reality House is a correctional services and rehab facility houses prisoners for other parties, such as the Boone County Jail.
The Boone County Jail suspended its partnership with Reality House on Monday and moved its 20 detainees to other locations.