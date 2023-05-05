SEDALIA − Police are investigating what they called an accidental shooting of a teenager in Sedalia.
Sedalia police officers responded to the 2400 block of West Third Street Thursday night in reference to a juvenile who was accidentally shot, according to a Facebook post Thursday night from the department.
The incident involved teenagers, and all parties have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation, according to a Friday press release from the department.
The teenager was taken to a regional hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, according to the release.
Sedalia police say their investigation is ongoing. The Pettis County Juvenile Office is working with Sedalia police to determine any potential offenses.