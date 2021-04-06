JEFFERSON CITY - Police in Jefferson City are trying to locate a teenager last seen Saturday.
According to a news release, no one has seen or contacted 17-year-old Thomas Kesete for several days. His family said this isn't normal behavior for Kesete.
Kesete is 6-foot-4, with black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses.
Officials said Kesete was last seen driving a black, 2005 Hyundai Tucson with Missouri license plate ZE1-H1N. Officials say the car is reported stolen from Jefferson City.
Jefferson City Police say anyone with information on where Kesete could be or anyone who comes into contact with him or the car should contact them.