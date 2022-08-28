Portion of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close for 2 weeks beginning Sept. 6

MEXICO - A portion of Highway 54 in Audrain County will close Sept. 6 for approximately two weeks for construction of a roundabout.
Crews will begin the next phase of construction on the intersection of Highway 54, Highway 19 and Route J, just north of Laddonia.
A signed detour will be in place directing traffic over Route 154 to Highway 19. While north and southbound traffic on Highway 19/Highway 54 will remain uninterrupted, the closure will prohibit access to Highway 54 east of the intersection, toward Farber.
Once this phase of construction is complete and Highway 54 is reopened, traffic will be shifted onto the new roundabout with Route J remaining closed.