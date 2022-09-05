COLUMBIA - A portion of Hinkson Creek Trail will close starting Tuesday because of nearby construction. The detour goes along Conley Road and by Walmart.
The section of the trail that is closing is not that large, but it could cause issues with planning routes for frequent users of the trail.
Toni Galanti said he runs either the MKT or the Hinkson Creek Trail every day. He said he does not run the area of the Hinkson Creek Trail that often when conditions are dry.
"If I'm not mistaken that part of the trail is a paved section of trail. It's not dirt," Galanti said. "So whenever we get a lot of rain, that section of trail is really, really good for running."
He said he would run into an issue if there was a lot of rain in Columbia while the trail is closed because the section he usually runs is not paved.
Nathan Verhulst said he uses the trails almost daily, but often walks at Stephen's Lake Park or trails by Rock Bridge.
"If there's a chance of rain then normally we try to stay away from the dirt a little bit, just so we're not getting as muddy," Verhulst said .
A Columbia Parks and Recreation press release says the detour is expected to remain in place through November.