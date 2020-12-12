COLUMBIA - For the next three months, Hitt Street will be blocked off between Hospital Drive and Lake Street.
Starting Monday, Dec. 14, the portion of the street will shut down in order to finish the entrance to the NextGen Precision Health building. The road is projected to reopen March 19, 2021.
In a news release, MU provided the following instructions to drop off a patient at the UM Physicians Building: "Drive north on Virginia, west on Lake Street, through the HSC-2 circle drive to designated drop-off area. Exit driving north on Hitt Street."
On the west side of Hitt Street, a temporary sidewalk will be created for public use.