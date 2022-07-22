COLUMBIA - Street crews with the City of Columbia Public Works department will close a portion of West Worley Street for maintenance work starting Tues., July 26 at 7 a.m.
The closure will last from July 26 to Aug. 1. It will impact the section of Worley Street its intersection with Park De Ville Drive to a point 200 feet west.
Crews will work to repair a failed section of pavement and also to install signal bases for a future pedestrian crosswalk, a press release issued Thursday said.
Traffic will be detoured as a result of the road work. Traffic control signs will be present to assist motorists in avoiding work zones.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution in the work zone and find alternate routes.
Road maintenance work is scheduled to be complete and the road reopened Monday, Aug. 1, at 8 a.m., weather permitting.